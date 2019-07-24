A well-attended Memorial Mass for Edward V. Cocco of South Waverly, Pa., was held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Blessed Trinity Church in Waverly, N.Y.
Father Francis officiated. Father was assisted on the altar by Dan Leary. Music was provided by Bill and Kelly Soprano. The first reading was given by Cathy Soprano. The second reading was given by daughter-in law Nichole Cocco. Intersessions were given by Lori Cocco. Gifts were offered by granddaughters Alexis and Emily Cocco. The eulogy was given by his son Thomas Cocco.
After the Mass, the family greeted friends and family in the church hall at a luncheon.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Edward’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.