A Mass of Christian Burial for James Joseph Webster, 91, of Lakeland, Fla. formerly of Sayre and Towanda, Pa. was held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa
with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Assisting at the altar was Robert Brenner. Soloist for the service was Cynthia Williams accompanied by organist Kay Champluvier. Readings were offered by his daughter-in-law, Lisa Webster and granddaughter, Hannah Webster. A eulogy was shared by his son, Steven Webster.
Full military honors were accorded at the church by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. Interment was in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa. Pallbearers were: Ed Webster, Charles Webster, Mark McLinko, Scott Webster II, Austin Webster, Robby Smith, and Gary Webster.
ervice arrangements were under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.