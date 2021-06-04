A1C Brayden Taylor Murrelle was brought home following his accidental passing in Arizona from his station at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona to the Syracuse Airport by United States Air Force Guardian Escorts; A1C Caleb Nelson, AiC Matthew Stanfield, A1C Montana Davis, and SrA Tyler McEwen, who remained with their brother throughout all services.
A1C Murrelle was honored by a Memorial Service at Luke AFB with his mother, Renee and her husband, Ken Haggerty attending. His father, Gary Murrelle and sister, Andrea Gentile, escorted Brayden home with the Guardian team. Arriving at the airport, they were escorted from the plane while the military team, airport personnel, and fire personnel stood silently as A1C Murrelle was brought from the plane.
The procession was led from the airport by the Binghamton Division of the New York State Police to the Pennsylvania border and the Athens Township Police brought the procession home to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home in Athens, Pennsylvania.
Pallbearers at the funeral home and church were his brothers, Zachary Murrelle, Kuyler Murrelle, and Joshua Arnold, and cousins Justin Mayo, Dylan Mayo, Brock Satterly, and Sean St. Cyr with the Guardian Escorts faithfully at his side.
A time of visitation was held on Sunday, May 23 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Encounter Church in Milan. Pastor Pam held a private family service prior to the visitation.
Following the time of visitation, a very well attended service was held with Pastor Dan officiating opening with a welcome and prayer. Speaking on behalf of the family were Ken Haggerty, Aric Westbrook, Lorie St. Cyr, and Seth Murrelle. Pastor Dan shared scriptures, the message, and closed with prayer. Special attendees on behalf of the United States Air Force were Major James Morrison and Master Sergeant Leo Knight-Inglesby.
The pastor, followed by the Sunflower Girls, sisters Andrea Murrelle Gentile and Allexa Murrelle, and cousins Sydney St.Cyr and Miranda Satterly, led the casket and family outside for the presentation of military honors accorded by the Active Honor Guard Team and the Valley Color Guard. The Valley Color Guard was led by Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Larry Parks, Color Guard; Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor, Bill Douglas, and Elizabeth Wagner, Honorary Firing Squad; Don Hunt, Gerald Beatty, Gary Fairbanks, Bob White, and Tom Miller.
The Air Force Honor Guard Team presented Full Military Honors with the presentation of the American Flags to his mother, Renee Haggerty and his father, Gary Murrelle.
Several community members lined the road near the church to honor A1C Murrelle by solemnly holding flags and dressed in Air Force shirts to honor his service to our country and show their respect to family and friends as the procession, escorted by Athens Township Police, Athens Borough Police, and Sayre Police Departments, brought him to the church following the service.