John A.M. Hinsman Jr., M.D., 82, passed away at home after a brief illness on May 28, 2021, surrounded by his family.
John was interred at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., on May 29, 2021. Calling hours will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa.
A memorial service honoring John’s life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of the Redeemer Window Fund, 201 South Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840; the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, 601 Main St., Towanda, PA, 18848; and the Silver Waters Community Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 159, Sodus Point, NY 14555.