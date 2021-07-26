Arthur George Barnhardt of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital with his family surrounding him on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the age of 92.
The family will welcome relatives and friends to Woodlawn National Cemetery, Davis Street, Elmira, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. for his gravesite service and military honors. He will be laid to rest immediately following.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Arthur’s Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.