James T. McCloe, 69, of Waverly passed away peacefully at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia on Monday, August 17th after a battle with an aggressive form of leukemia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waverly Youth Recreation Department located at Village of Waverly, 32 Ithaca Street, Waverly, NY 14892. In addition, the Jim McCloe Memorial Scholarship Fund has been created through Waverly High School to honor Jim’s life and legacy. To contribute to the scholarship fund, donations may be sent to the Waverly Administration Office, 15 Frederick Street, Waverly, NY 14892. A memorial service to be held in Waverly, New York to celebrate Jim’s life is being planned for late November. More information will be forthcoming.