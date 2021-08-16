Richard Jolley, 92, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
A graveside gathering will be held at the Epiphany Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850, in loving memory of Dick Jolley.
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.