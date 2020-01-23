A funeral service celebrating the life of Ethel Leona Little Smith, 86, will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa., with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating with cremation to follow and burial of her ashes next to her husband Charles in the spring at the Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
A period of visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.