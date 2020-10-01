A private Mass of Christian Burial for Maxine Allen Ball, 93, of Sayre, Pa. was held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor as celebrant.
Assisting at the altar was Ralph Meyer. Soloist was Joan Schoonover accompanied by organist Larry Hoey.
Readings were offered by Rick Antonetti. A eulogy was offered by Bill Knowles. Pallbearers were: Scott Croft, Shawn Croft, Matthew Croft Sr, Matthew Croft Jr, Craig Ball, Christopher Ball, and Thomas Ball.