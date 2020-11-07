Well attended services for William T. Campbell, 86, of Litchfield Twp., Pa. were held on Friday, November 06, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
The service opened with one of William’s favorite hymns, “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder.” The pastor shared scriptures of comfort followed by those in attendance sharing fond memories of their time spent with their loved one and friend. The pastor had all join in praying Psalm 23 together and closed with the blessing.
Then with William being carried on his hay wagon pulled by one of his collection of John Deere Tractors proceeded to Tioga Point Cemetery for the committal and burial.
Pallbearers were William’s grandsons, Jason Campbell and Joshua Campbell, and family members, John Campbell, Kent Brown, Brian Depew, and Dale Williams. Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain; Mike Guilford, Firing Squad; Bob White, Gerald Beatty, Archie Campbell, Larry Parks, and Don Hunt, Color Guard; Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlain, Bill Douglas, Joe Murray, and Charles Zimmer, and Bugler; Don Barber.