Michael J. Hughes, 72, of Waverly passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A very well-attended time of calling was held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Full military honors were accorded Michael by the Valley Color Guard of Gerald Beatty, Larry Parks, Gary Stilson, Gary Fairbanks, Jim Smith, Bill Douglas as Firing Squad; Dan Eiklor, Joe Murray, Elizabeth Wagner, Charles Zimmer and Tom Chamberlain as Color Guard; Don Barber as bugler; the Bible presentation by Larry Parks; and Mike Guilford as Sergeant of Arms and chaplain at the conclusion of calling hours at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Vietnam Moving Wall Scholarship, c/o Waverly VFW, Post #8104, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892.
