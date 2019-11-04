A Time of Visitation was held for Joseph P. Brink, 42, were held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon. Military honors were accorded at 11:30 a.m. by the Army Honor Guard from Williamsport, Pa. and the Valley Color Guard with Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain; Mike Guilford, Firing Squad; Archie Campbell, Bob White, Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Gary Stetson, Jim Smith, Gary Fairbanks, Fred Hill, Larry Parks, and Mar LaFollette, Color Guard; Elizabeth Wagner, Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlain, and Charles Zimmer, and Bugler; Don Barber. Family and friends were invited back to his parents’ home following the service for refreshments.
