Family and friends of Irene M. Atchison, 82, of Barton, N.Y., are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. A memorial service and celebration of Irene’s life will follow at 7 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Irene M. Atchison.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.