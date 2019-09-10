Services for Billy George Brotzman of Athens, Pa., will be held at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Cindy Schulte officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stray Haven or the National Cancer Research Center, 1730 K St. N.W., Washington, DC 20006.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Billy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.