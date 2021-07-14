Clara Erna (Kuster) Johnson, 91, of Smithboro, N.Y., went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2021.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will be held the following day on Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3024 Main St., Tioga Center, N.Y. On Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. we will also be gathering at Oceanside Lutheran Church, 62 Davison Ave., Oceanside, N.Y., to celebrate Clara’s life.
Clara will be laid to rest with her husband Bornt at the Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead, N.Y.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Smithboro United Methodist Church or the Tioga Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Clara Erna Johnson.