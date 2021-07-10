Ronald L. Ault, “Ron,” age 67, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Trinity-St. James Church in Waverly on July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
A time of fellowship will take place at Mangialardo’s Restaurant on Thomas Avenue in Sayre immediately following the Mass.
Ron will be buried next to his parents in St. James Cemetery, Waverly.
Persons wishing to make a donation in Ron’s memory are encouraged to contribute to the Mercy House, 212 McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.