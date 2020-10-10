A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Macynski Traver, 88, of Sayre, Pa. was held Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant.
Assisting at the altar was Ralph Meyer. Soloist for the service was Joan Schoonover accompanied by pianist, Larry Hoey. Interment was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Pallbearers were: Dave Traver, Matt Traver, Lucas Traver, Brendan Glover, Gary Langbartel, Mike Callear, and Dan Polinski.