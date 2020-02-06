A party to celebrate the life of Dorothy Morningstar, 90, of Waverly, N.Y., will be held at the Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Dorothy’s name can make one to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, they may do so by visiting thomascremationfuneralservice.com.