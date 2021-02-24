Raymond E. Fraley, 70, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s name to the R.E. Fraley Technology and Engineering Scholarship. You can make checks payable to the The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers at 104 West Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ray’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.