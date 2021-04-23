Brandon E.T. Lane, 38, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 as a tragic result of an accident.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A memorial service to honor Brandon’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
