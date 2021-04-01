Arlene E. Sampson, 88, of Talmadge Hill in Waverly passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly due to complications of Alzheimer’s.
A time of calling was held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services to honor Arlene’s life were held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial followed in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa., next to her husband, David.
