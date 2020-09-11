Louis R. Young, 85, of Waverly, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on September 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Louis’ memory to: First Church of God, 416 North Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA, 18810.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
