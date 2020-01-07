Very well-attended funeral services for Jon Rowe, 34, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service sharing scriptures of comfort and memories of Jon. She read 2 letters which were written by his sons, Kaden and Carson, about their relationship with their dad and how much he will be missed. His best friend, Thompson, also shared a memory of how when he came home from Afghanistan that he struggled and Jon was there to see him through and how he was always there for him. The service closed with “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. Burial was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, next to his dad. Pallbearers were his sons, Kaden Rowe, Carson Rowe, his best friend, Thompson Goble, nephews, Rick Peppard and Bob Rowe, cousins Glen Harford and Scott Brewer, and friend, Joe Norton. A post funeral luncheon was held for family and friends at the UKE Club in Sayre, Pa. following the committal service.