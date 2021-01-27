Jordan Christian Garris, 16, of Sayre passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident.
A funeral service to honor the life of Jordan will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jordan’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.