Marie Antionette Root Crawn, 78, of 503 Main St., LeRaysville, Pa., passed away Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 12-1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry VanHorn officiating. Interment will be in the Stevens Cemetery, Pike Township, Pa.
