A time of calling for Angela R. Card, 60, of Lockwood will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Angela’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.