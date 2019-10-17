A time of calling for Angela R. Card, 60, of Lockwood will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Angela’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Most Popular
-
Bradford County purchases former Ben Franklin Crafts store
-
Fighting cancer one ride at a time
-
Monroeton man convicted of sexually abusing 8-year-old faces 40 years in prison
-
Wolverine Den open for business
-
Preserving history: Friends of Waverly Cemetery Preservation group looking for more volunteers
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!