Brian Stanley Schlosser Sr., age 57, passed away “Friday the 13th,” Nov. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Full military honors will be accorded Brian on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., by the Valley Color Guard.
Memorial donations may be made in Brian’s name to the Valley Color Guard, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Brian’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.