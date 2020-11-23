Harold O. “Hal” Spiess, 86, of Sayre, Pa., formerly of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Harold’s name to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 South Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840.
