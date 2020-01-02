Friends and family of Jon Rowe, 34, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Jon’s memory to Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the cost of the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.