Very well attended services for David C. Chandler, 78, of Shunk, Pa., formerly of Athens were held on Friday, October 04, 2019 at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiated the service. Bob Blauvelt offered opening words on behalf of Athens Twp. Vol. Fire Co. which David was a Charter Member of the company. Chaplain Linda opened with Scriptures from John 16, John 11, and words of comfort from Psalm 147. She shared memories on behalf of the family and spoke of his memberships in both the Athens Twp. Vol. Fire Co. as a firefighter and as the Captain of the Fire Police at Endless Winds Vol. Fire Co. Station #55. Members of several fire departments took part in saluting their brother during his call. Chaplain Linda closed with John 14 and Psalm 30:5 and Prayer. The funeral procession proceeded to Hanlon Hill Cemetery where David was laid to rest. Family and friends were invited to a post funeral luncheon at the Wilawana Community Hall.