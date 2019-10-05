Very well attended services for David C. Chandler, 78, of Shunk, Pa., formerly of Athens were held on Friday, October 04, 2019 at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiated the service. Bob Blauvelt offered opening words on behalf of Athens Twp. Vol. Fire Co. which David was a Charter Member of the company. Chaplain Linda opened with Scriptures from John 16, John 11, and words of comfort from Psalm 147. She shared memories on behalf of the family and spoke of his memberships in both the Athens Twp. Vol. Fire Co. as a firefighter and as the Captain of the Fire Police at Endless Winds Vol. Fire Co. Station #55. Members of several fire departments took part in saluting their brother during his call. Chaplain Linda closed with John 14 and Psalm 30:5 and Prayer. The funeral procession proceeded to Hanlon Hill Cemetery where David was laid to rest. Family and friends were invited to a post funeral luncheon at the Wilawana Community Hall.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!