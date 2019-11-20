Friends and family of Thomas M. “Tom” Leahy, 82, of Sayre, Pa., may call on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, Chapel Road, Route 4021, Milan, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Chapel, with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Milan, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s memory to Our Lady Cemetery Association, c/o 18 McCardle Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.