Jaymz Maurice Altieri, 15, of East Smithfield passed away on May 5, 2021.
A Time to Celebrate Jaymz’ life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jaymz’ memory to Athens Area School District Wrestling Team Program, Harlan-Rowe Middle School, 100 Canal Street, Athens, PA 18810, Att.: Coach Jeremiah Serfas.
