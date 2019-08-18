Very well attended funeral services for Travis J. Kimball, 47, of South Waverly were held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Lowery Funeral Home, Athens, PA. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with scriptures of hope and comfort. The Pastor shared memories from the family of their times spent together and that although there were many things he enjoyed doing in his life, that the most important to him was his family, the protection of them, and to love them unconditionally. His sister spoke on behalf of the family and the Pastor closed with Psalm 23 and a prayer. The committal service and burial was at Tioga Point Cemetery. Pallbearers were his son, Hunter Kimball, brothers-in-law Aaron Anthony, Donald Barrett, Leland Barrett, nephew Kyle Anthony, Alex Shaffer, Tom Collins, and John Szucs.
