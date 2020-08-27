Susie B. VanNess, 75, of Athens Twp., Pa. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the South Waverly Borough Hall Pavilion, 2523 Pennsylvania Avenue, South Waverly, Pa. with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
A Private Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Susie’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. to help the family offset the funeral expenses. Any monies received over the amount of the expenses will be donated to the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Company in South Waverly, Pa.
