Robert “Bob” Eugene Stevens, 85, of Sayre, Pa., joined his beloved wife when he was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center, following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.