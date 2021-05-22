A well attended Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Eldon Ross, 85, of Milan, Pa. was held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre.
The Rev. Andrew Hvozdovik officiated the Mass. Following the mass, those in attendance proceeded to Tioga Point Cemetery.
Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain Don Barber; Firing Squad Tom Miller, Bob White, Jim Smith, Bill Douglas, Don Hunt, and Gerald Beatty; Color Guard Charles Zimmer, Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor, and Elizabeth Wagner, and Bugler Dan Eiklor.
Fr. Andrew followed with the committal service and blessing.
Pallbearers were his sons; Michael Ross, Mark Ross, Donald Ross, William Ross, and grandsons; Sean Ondrey, and Christopher Ondrey.