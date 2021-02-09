Jacqueline M. Eskew, 90, of Horseheads passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Horseheads.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Jackie will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Daniel White officiating. For those unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
