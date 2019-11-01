Family and friends of Joseph Patrick Brink, 42, of Gainesville, Ga., may call on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10 a.m.-noon for a period of visitation with the family at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
He was very proud of his service to our country; in lieu of flowers, please help us to honor disabled veterans by a donation in Joseph’s memory to secure.dav.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.