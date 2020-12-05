Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.