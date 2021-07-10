John Baggerly, 88, of the Valley area, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, 2817 Cotton Hollow Road, Litchfield, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, jdrf.org, or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation/Carter Lackey Family Fund, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, umdf.org/carterjameslackey.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.