Frederick James Davidson Jr, AKA “Freddy Duh!”, 29 of Waverly, N.Y. died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital doing what he loved, wheelies and burn outs.
A time calling will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Freddy’s life will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with burial to follow in the family plot in Flemingville Cemetery in Owego. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Freddy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.