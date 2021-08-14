Surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him, Theodore “Ted” J. Hills Sr., 91, of Spencer, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded.
