Brenda R. Mullen Park, 60, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on today, March 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Sayre VFW Skiff-Bower Post #1536, 932 West Lockhart Street Sayre, Pa. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made in Brenda’s name to Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.