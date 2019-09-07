Graveside services were held for Robert L. Anderson, 80, of Ulster, Pa., on Friday, September 06, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Union Cemetery. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service sharing scriptures from Psalm 34:8 and Psalm 147:3. Because of the hope we have in the Lord, Robert’s life was celebrated with sharing of many memories of his love for his family, of nature and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working with his hands which included building his home, his son’s home, and remodeling his daughter’s. Some shared their memories of time spent with Bob. Burial followed in Union Cemetery. Family and friends then gathered at Bob and Judy’s home to continue to celebrate his life.
