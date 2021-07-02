George Dale Howell, 80, of Chemung went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 25, 2021 at home, with his loving wife by his side.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Elo Malachy Nwosu officiating. Words of remembrance from Deacon Ray Defendorf, readings by Jen Moorehead and Kelly Ganci, prayers of the faithful by Ellie Feldman, presentation of the gifts by Emily Cox, Hailey and Gary Moorehead, with music by Rob Spence.
Burial followed in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y., with our pallbearers from Chemite, Justin Peters, Tim Gable, Scot Sinsabaugh, Gary Moorehead, Don Miller and Bern Berkley.
Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.