Valerie J. Shipman, 64, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly from Johnson City and Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 12, 2020.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, with the Rev. Daniel White officiating and burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness and hug your loved ones.