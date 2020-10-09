Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Macynski Traver, 88, of Sayre, Pa. passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave, Sayre, Pa. with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity of one's choice in memory of Mary Elizabeth Macynski Traver. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.