William A. “Bill” Allen, 86, of Athens, Pa., passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home, on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Family and friends will be received Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, Pa., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in William’s memory to the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, 333 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.