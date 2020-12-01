Jean Ann Babcock, 84, a longtime resident of Athens and Sayre, Pa., passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 in Bellefonte, Pa., with her loving daughter at her side.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., an Episcopal committal service, led by Pastor Melinda Artman, will be held graveside at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
Because of the pandemic, all funeral activities will be held outside. For those wishing to say their goodbyes to Jean, you may do so at graveside prior to the committal service from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The family requests that all attending wear masks and practice social distancing, and they respectfully understand there are many who should not/cannot attend. Please know that there are plans to schedule a memorial service and Celebration of Life at a later time when is it safer to do so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean’s name to the Stained Glass Restoration Project at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 (we will pick a window/windows near “Jean’s pew”); the Alzheimer’s Association; or a personal care home or a charity of your choice.
Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa., with assistance from Wetzler Funeral Home, Bellefonte, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.