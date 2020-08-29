A Celebration of Life Service honoring the memory of Karen Jeane Beirne-Getz, 62, of Towanda, Pa. was held Wednesday, August 25, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Donn Hauser of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda officiating.
Recitation of the Rosary was held Wednesday evening at the funeral home with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda leading the prayers.
Reflections were offered by Dennis Peachy and Karen’s brother, Patrick L. Beirne.